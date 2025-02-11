Mathura (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) Three persons were killed and over two dozen passengers injured when a double-decker bus returning rammed into another stationary double-decker bus on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on Tuesday, officials said.

Both buses were returning from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The injured were taken to hospital for treatment, they said.

Two passengers standing outside the stationary bus were crushed and died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries during treatment.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey, the accident occurred when a bus returning from the Kumbh developed a technical snag on the expressway.

The driver parked it on the roadside and sent someone to fetch spare parts. Another double-decker bus, also returning from Prayagraj, rammed into the stationary bus while overtaking a car, he said.

The impact was severe, causing passengers in the parked bus to hit their heads against the roof and also bumped into each other with force.

The dead were identified as Paramanand (68) from Nawada, Delhi; Rajkumar (50) from Khoda Colony, Ghaziabad; and Amit Mishra (23) from Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, Raya Station House Officer Ajay Kishore said.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem and legal proceedings are underway, police said.

Among the injured, those with minor injuries were discharged after treatment, while 16 others are receiving medical care at different hospitals.

