Ranchi, Jul 12 (PTI) Three people were killed and two others injured in lightning strikes in two districts of Jharkhand on Saturday, police said.

The incidents took place in Seraikela-Kharswan and Lohardaga districts.

Also Read | Did RBI Order Banks To Stop Dispensing INR 500 Notes From ATMs by September 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Message Going Viral on WhatsApp.

Two persons were killed in separate incidents in Rajnagar block of Seraikela-Kharswan district, a police officer said.

The victims were identified as Shaktisen Mahato (52) and Santosh Mahato (55), he said.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 80% of State Electors Have Deposited Forms Under SIR, Says Election Commission.

Shaktisen Mahato was returning home from a paddy field in the afternoon when he was struck by lightning. He suffered grievous burn injuries and was rushed to Sadar Hospital in Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district, where doctors declared him dead, officer-in-charge of Rajnagar police station, Chanchal Kumar, said.

In another incident, Santosh Mahato, who had taken shelter near a tower, suffered injuries after being struck by lightning, another police officer said.

He was taken to Rajnagar community health centre where doctors declared him dead.

In the third incident, one person was killed, while two others were injured after being struck by lightning in Lohardaga district on Saturday, another official said.

The incident took place at Phulsuri village in Kudu police station area when they were planting paddy saplings in the field.

Kudu circle officer Madhushree Mishra said three persons were injured after being struck by lightning.

Villagers took them to Chanho hospital but they were referred to Ranchi's RIMS for better treatment.

One person, identified as Jiteshwar Baitha died on the way to RIMS, while two others, including a woman, are undergoing treatment, she added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)