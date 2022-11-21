Bhubaneswar, Nov 21 (PTI) At least three labourers were injured as two slabs of an under construction bridge over river Kusei on the Panikoeli-Rajamunda National Highway-20 in Odisha's Keonjhar district collapsed on Monday, police said.

The mishap took place on Monday morning when only three labourers were working on the under construction bridge at Anandapur, about 135 km from Bhubaneswar.

Twenty-five other workers were supposed to join them, police said, adding that this was the second bridge on the river Kusei on the National Highway.

The three injured workers were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

The labourers said that the bridge construction was going on for the last two years.

Police have started an investigation into the cause of the mishap, an officer said.

