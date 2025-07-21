Imphal, Jul 21 (PTI) Security forces have arrested three militants belonging to two banned organisations from Manipur's Imphal East and Kakching districts, police said in a statement on Monday.

Three others were also apprehended from Imphal West district for allegedly being involved in the trading of ammunition, it said.

A self-styled sergeant major of the banned Prepak was arrested from his residence at Kontha Ahallup in Imphal East district on Saturday, the police said, adding that he had received basic military training at Tanal in Myanmar and had recruited a cadre in October last year for the outfit.

Two active members of the proscribed UPPK were apprehended from a market in Kakching on Sunday for allegedly being involved in extortion activities in the district and adjoining areas, the police statement said.

Security forces also arrested three persons from Thangmeib and Khuyathong Polem Leikai areas in Imphal West district on Sunday for their alleged involvement in illegal sales of ammunition, it said.

More than 100 ammunition items were recovered from their possession, the police said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

