Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) Seven persons, including two teenage girls and a nine-year-old boy, were injured after being hit by a private cab on a busy street in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Also Read | IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Released at ibps.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

The driver of the cab, Raju Ramvilas Yadav, was arrested for the incident that occurred in Garodia Nagar area around 12.40 pm, an official of Pant Nagar police station said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Accident: Three Passengers Killed, Four Injured After Bus Overturns in Jashpur District.

"Yadav started his vehicle in gear while he was charging his mobile phone inside, and instead of applying brakes, he pressed the accelerator that resulted in the cab hitting three auto rickshaws and some pedestrians," he said.

After the incident, the injured persons identified as Rajendra Bindvay (49), Sapna Sangare (35), Aditya Sangare (9), Vaishnavi Kaale (16), Jayram Yadav (46), Shraddha Sushviskar (17) and Bharat Bhai Shah (65) were taken to hospital for treatment, he said, adding that all of them out of danger.

Yadav was booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rash and negligent driving, and was arrested. Further investigation is underway, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)