Sukma, Jul 28 (PTI) Three lower-rung Naxals were arrested from Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Tuesday.

The rebels, identified as Madkam Joga (23), Madvi Mukka (28) and Madvi Deva (32), were arrested from a forest near Kolaiguda village under Bheji police station limits on Monday, a police official here said.

A joint of team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) was involved in apprehending them, he added.

The three were allegedly involved in a Maoist attack on a police team near Bodhrajpadar village in the area in October 2018, the official said.

They were produced in a local court, which sent them to jail under judicial custody, he added.

