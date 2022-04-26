Dhanbad, Apr 26 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a five-year-old girl, were killed on Tuesday when their car fell into a roadside ditch in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said.

The accident took place at around noon in Gaditundin area, 33 km from the district headquarters, when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the ditch along Dhanbad-Giridih road, Tundi police station officer-in-charge Santosh Kumar said.

Also Read | India Post Warns Public Against Fraudulent Websites Claiming To Provide Prizes Through Certain Surveys, Quizzes.

Saryu Chourasia (52) and his granddaughter Dipti Kumari died on the spot, while his daughter Payal Chourasia (30) succumbed to her injuries, the officer said.

The woman was declared brought dead by doctors of Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital here, Kumar said.

Also Read | Delhi: 66-Year-Old Woman Held for Cheating Private Bank by Availing Rs 19 Crore Credit Facility From Bank Through Forged Means.

Five people, including the driver were in the car.

The deceased woman along with her father Saryu and two daughters Dipti and Riya was on their way to Jharia from Shashtri Nagar in Giridih to attend a wedding ceremony, the police said.

Riya and Anuel Ansari, the driver of the car, were taken to the Dhanbad medical college hospital.

Their condition is stated to be critical, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)