Hoshiarpur, Jan 23 (PTI) Three members of a wedding party were killed and a woman was injured when their SUV rammed into a roadside railing near Jandwal on Jalandhar-Pathankot road, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the victims were returning from a wedding function, they said.

The three deceased and the injured woman hailed from Naushehra Nalbanda village, police said.

