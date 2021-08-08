Jammu, Aug 8 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir police has filed a chargesheet against three overground workers of the banned Al-Badr terrorist outfit who were planning to set off an IED explosion at the main bus stand here early this year.

The chargesheet was filed on Saturday against the accused -- Suhail Bashir Shah, Ubaiddullah Shakeel Khan and Rahi Hussain Bhat of south Kashmir's Pulwama -- in the court of third additional sessions judge, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

The timely recovery of 6.5 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from Shah, a nursing student, on February 13 foiled a major plan of the Pakistan-based outfit to set off an explosion at the crowded Jammu bus stand on the second anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack that left over 40 CRPF personnel dead.

The questioning of Shah led to the arrest of his two associates and all of them were subsequently booked under sections of the Explosive Substances Act (ESA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"The chargesheet has been produced before the court of law within the stipulated time period of 180 days. All important legal formalities have been completed and the accused have been provided copies by the investigating officer in the Central Jail," the spokesperson said.

The police said the investigation revealed that the three were motivated by the banned terror group and given three-four targets to place the IED in Jammu to trigger an explosion.

However, the alertness of security forces foiled the terror plan, the spokesperson said, adding that Shah, a resident of Newa's Shupdani village, was arrested when he was coming towards the bus stand from Indira Chowk with the IED in a bag.

"When he saw the police party at K C Crossing, he tried to flee by turning back but the alert personnel caught hold of him and recovered the IED which he was supposed to plant in the general bus stand area for inflicting large number of casualties," the spokesperson said.

