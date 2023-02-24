Chandigarh, February 24: Punjab Police Friday said it has registered a case against three people after they were seen in a video cutting the fingers of a man. The video of the incident, which took place in Mohali, did rounds on social media. Police said they suspect that the victim was linked to the murder of a friend of the accused last year. BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder Case: Main Witness Umesh Pal Shot Dead at His House in Prayagraj (Watch CCTV Video).

Graphic Video Warning

"On February 9, the accused mutilated the fingers of a hand of the victim. He was taken to PGIMER Chandigarh and doctors treated him. The accused were identified and an FIR was registered against the accused. Raids are on to nab them," a police officer in Mohali told reporters. Delhi: Newborn Declared Dead by LNJP Hospital Found Alive After Hours, Alleges Family (Graphic Video Warning).

The three have been booked under sections of IPC for kidnapping, mutilating the fingers with a machete and other provisions.

