Kochi, Nov 8 (PTI) Three people, including a woman, were arrested on Monday for allegedly transporting ganja in two cars at Karukutty near Angamaly in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

Around 200 kg of ganja, along with two cars, were seized, the Ernakulam Rural police said.

The accused have been identified as 41-year-old Anas, Faisal (35) and Varsha (22)-- all Keralites, they said.

They allegedly collected the contraband from Andhra Pradesh and were transporting it to their destination in Perumbavoor in the district.

During the search, the police found several packets of ganja inside the two vehicles.

Police said they allegedly tried to escape after attacking the District Anti Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) team of the rural police during the vehicle check based on a tip-off at the National Highway in Karukutty.

After procuring ganja for Rs 2,000 to 3,000 for one kilogram from Andhra Pradesh, the trio sold the contraband in Kerala for Rs 20,000 to 25,000 in the state.

Police said the special team had been monitoring the racket for quite some time.

