Kota, Nov 17 (PTI) A court in Bhawan Mandi in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Wednesday convicted three people for murdering a 49-year-old man six years ago and sentenced them to life in jail.

Additional district judge Shivcharan Meena also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them after holding them guilty under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy), additional public prosecutor Lokesh Gupta said.

Suresh Singh (35), Meharban Singh (30) and Lal Singh (25) of Cherbardi village had murdered Vijay Singh in March 2015, Gupta said.

Suresh Singh was Vijay Singh's nephew. He plotted his uncle's murder to grab agricultural land owned by the deceased, the prosecutor said.

Aided by Meharban Singh and Lal Singh, Suresh Singh killed his uncle on March 18, 2015 while he was returning from his sister's home and abandoned the body in the field, Gupta said.

The next morning, Suresh Singh himself informed the police that Vijay Singh had been murdered. Based on his complaint, the police lodged a case of murder against unidentified accused and began investigation, he said.

Later, police arrested Suresh Singh and his two accomplices based on their investigation and incorporated charges under section 120 (B) in the case, Gupta added.

