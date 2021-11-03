Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): Three persons were arrested by Boriwali Government Railway Police (GRP) for harassing a woman inside a Mumbai-Madhya Pradesh train.

As per the Railway Police Commissioner Kaiser Khalid, the incident occurred on October 10 in the Avantika Express going from Mumbai to Madhya Pradesh. The victim was travelling with her husband to Indore. The couple and the accused were in the same bogie seated close to each other. When the train stopped at Borivali at night, one of the accused touched the woman inappropriately while the other two accused said obscene words to her.

The couple tried to stop the drunk trio from misbehaving, but they continued, after which the husband of the victim informed the other passengers in the train about the misbehaviour. The passengers came to the rescue of the couple.

After reaching Indore, the couple filed a case against the accused at the GRP and the statements of the victim were recorded. A case was registered under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and it was transferred to Boriwali GRP.

The investigation against the accused started. The victims confessed their crime and were arrested. (ANI)

