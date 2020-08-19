Baghpat (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) Three sisters were allegedly kidnapped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, police said on Wednesday.

The sisters, comprising 21-year-old twins and their 18-year-old sibling, had gone to collect fodder for cattle on Monday evening but did not return, SP Abhishek Singh said.

After failing to find them, the family lodged a complaint with the police suspecting that they might have been kidnapped, the SP said, adding efforts are on to trace them.

