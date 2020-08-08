Aizawl, Aug 8 (PTI) Eight persons, including three truckers who came to the state to deliver goods, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram on Saturday, officials said.

The state's total number of cases rose to 566 with the detection of the new infections.

The three drivers and the handymen were among those stranded on National Highway-306 between Aizawl and Vairengte due to repairing work on the road, an official said.

One of the new patients contracted the infection from a COVID-positive person, while the rest four returned from either Assam or West Bengal and were lodged in quarantine facilities, he said.

So far, at least 21 truckers and their helpers engaged in transporting goods to the state have tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Of the new cases, three each were reported from Aizawl and Kolasib districts, and two from Champhai, he said.

Seven Assam Rifles personnel also recovered during the day, following which they were discharged from a Covid Care Centre in Zokhawsang near Aizawl.

There are 270 active cases in the state at present, and total 296 people have recovered so far.

One patient has migrated to Assam.

