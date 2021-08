New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana has recently recommended nine names, including those of three women judges, to the government for appointment as judges to the top court.

One of the three women judges -- Justice B V Nagarathna of the Karnataka High Court; Justice Hima Kohli, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court and Justice Bela Trivedi of the Gujarat High Court--whose names have been recommended for elevation could become the first woman Chief Justice of India.

The Supreme Court Collegium comprise of five senior-most judges, led by the Chief Justice, Justices Uday Umesh Lalit, A M Khanwilkar, Dr Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, and L Nageswara Rao.

At present, the Supreme Court is short of nine judges, as many judges retired over the last one to two years, including recently the latest judge to retire was Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman. (ANI)

