Thrissur (Kerala) [India], November 23 (ANI): Thrissur District Principal Sessions Court on Monday awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakhs to the man who killed a girl and setting her ablaze.

The accused Nidheesh (27) a native of Vadakkeakkadu was found guilty by the court for the gruesome murder of Neethu (21) a Chiyyaram native.

According to the prosecution, Nidheesh an employee of an IT company in Kochi murdered Neethu, an engineering student on April 4, 2019, after she rejected his marriage proposal.

As per the charge sheet submitted by the crime branch Nidheesh, with an intention to murder reached the house of the victim with a knife and petrol.

"He entered the house from the backdoor and stabbed the girl. He poured petrol on her and set her ablaze," the charge sheet said.

Kerala Police arrested the accused and submitted the charge sheet within 90 days of the crime.

The Court during the trial had rejected repeated bail pleas of the accused. (ANI)

