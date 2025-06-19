New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Karnataka government to take appropriate action under the criminal and civil law against any person or group who may attempt to forcibly obstruct the release of Kamal Haasan's new film 'Thug Life',

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan disposed of the matter after satisfying itself of the submissions made by all parties before it regarding the issue.

In the hearing today the apex court noted the submissions of all parties before it -- the PIL petitioner, all the respondents that included State of Karnataka and an intervener Karnataka Sahitya Parishat who filed an application flagging certain issues regarding the perception of the release of Kamal Hassan's film, among the Kannada people.

The counsel appearing for the interveners Parishat, submitted that there's agitation among people in Karnataka over the release of 'Thug Life' over recent controversial remark made by the lead actor of the film, Kamal Haasan.

However, the SC questioned the Parishat over it's stance regarding violent threats against the release.

"Do you support the (threats over) burning of the theatres. What is your stand regarding the people who want to watch the movie or not to see the movie?", Justice Bhuyan asked the respondent Parishat.

After making its submissions, the counsel representing the Parishat undertook that they would not support any fringe elements resorting to any violence.

The State government of Karnataka also filed its response before the Supreme Court regarding the controversy surrounding the release of Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' in the State.

In it's affidavit, (response) the Karnataka government stated that it has not imposed any restriction on the release of the movie 'Thug Life' and the State government will duly provide protection and security for such release and for the people connected to the film, if the producers of the film decide to release the movie in Karnataka.

During the hearing, the apec court asked the counsel representing Karnataka what is the state doing regarding threat being issued.

"What do you intend to do against the persons who are issuing violent threats against theatres?", the court stated.

The counsel responded by submitting that if they (fringe persons) indulge in any such action, action will be taken against them.

The top-court also expressed its displeasure over the regressive stance of some people and the state administration against the right to speech and expression.

"Movie should be stopped, stand up comedy should be stopped, nobody should be allowed to recite a poem. They (state) are hiding behind these (mob) groups. There is no end to hurting sentiments. If a stand up comedian says something, everyone's' hurt. Then there's vandalism, now this with a drama movie... Where are we heading?" Justice Bhuyan asked.

The state of Karnataka, along with other respondents, ensured the top court that it will respect the right of free speech and expression of everyone, including the persons associated with the said film.

The petitioner, in their submission, urged the court to issue certain directions in the form of guidelines to be followed regarding the safe release of the movie. After hearing submissions of all parties, the SC stated that all parties in connection with the matter will abide by their statements made before this court. Thus, it closed the matter.

The issue arose over an alleged controversial statement which was recently made by actor Kamal Haasan over Kannada language leading to agitation in the State against the release of the Tamil actor's movie 'Thug Life' in Karnataka. Hassan has allegedly said, "Kannada was born out of Tamil". (ANI)

