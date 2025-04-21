Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Rain and thunderstorm activity continued today across the plains and mid-hill regions of Himachal Pradesh, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms over the next twelve hours.

According to the Himachal Pradesh Meteorological Centre, a change in weather conditions is expected after April 22, with clearer skies likely. However, between April 24 and 27, higher hill regions may again experience rainfall and thunderstorms.

Also Read | Om Prakash Murder: 'I Have Killed the Monster', Former Karnataka DGP's Wife Pallavi Allegedly Told Friend on Video Call, Chilling Details Emerge.

"Thunderstorm and hail activity has been reported from several parts of Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours," said Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at the Shimla Meteorological Centre, in a statement to ANI.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in Kinnaur and Chamba. "In terms of rainfall amounts, the eastern parts of Kinnaur district recorded the highest precipitation at 48 mm, followed by Salooni in Chamba district, which received 40 mm," Sharma added.

Also Read | Ajmer Sharif Dargah Under CAG Scrutiny? Centre Orders CAG Audit of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah's Income, Donations and Expenses, Says Report.

Moderate rain in the plains and the mid-hills, and hail in the higher regions, was recorded during the past 24 hours.

"Moderate rainfall was recorded in the plains and mid-hill districts like Bilaspur and Hamirpur. Hailstorms were reported from the upper regions of Shimla district, Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, and Palampur in Kangra," Sharma added.

As per the latest IMD forecast, today (April 21), districts such as Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur are expected to witness light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. A hailstorm warning has also been issued for these regions in both the plains and the middle hills.

"An alert has been issued for thunderstorm, lightning, and hailstorm for today in the plains and mid-hill districts," Sharma confirmed.

"From April 22, we expect a decrease in rain activity. Although some parts of the mid-hill districts may still receive light rain and thunderstorms," he said.

"The weather will remain clear across the state on April 23. However, between April 24 and 27, light intermittent rain is expected in the higher hill districts, and parts of mid-hill districts like Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, and Kangra," Sharma stated.

"Light snowfall was recorded in Hansa and Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti over the past 24 hours", he added.

The highest temperature was recorded in Paonta Sahib (Sirmaur district) at 36°C. Due to the ongoing rainfall, temperatures across various regions have been reported to be below normal. As the weather clears from April 22, a gradual increase in daytime temperatures is expected. Temperatures are likely to remain around normal levels over the next four to five days.

In Shimla city, the maximum temperature yesterday was around 23°C, which is considered normal. Light rain was recorded this morning as well, and further light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected during the day. The weather is likely to clear up after evening hours.

Rain activity that began on April 18 has helped reduce the shortfall slightly, but overall rainfall in the month of April remains 38% below normal levels for the state. However, rainfall in districts like Sirmaur and Mandi has now reached normal levels. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)