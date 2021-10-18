Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 18 (ANI): Thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely to affect some parts of the Jhargram district of West Bengal during the next 1-2 hours, as per the Indian Metrological department on Monday.

"Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to affect over some parts of Jhargram district of West Bengal during next 1-2 hours (issued at 00:35 hrs), " The IMD said.

Also Read | Realme Q3s Smartphone To Be Launched on October 19, 2021.

Earlier in September, ln view of the movement of cyclonic circulation from North West Bay of Bengal to Gangetic West Bengal, Kolkata and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)