Kota (Rajasthan) [India], August 20 (ANI): A tiger cub succumbed to illness on Wednesday in the Mukundra Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Kota after it's mother died a few days ago, officials from the Reserve informed ANI.

"The cub was under treatment for 15 days but succumbed to the illness today after an infection spread to its internal organs. The exact cause of death will be confirmed only after a post mortem is carried out," Banwari Yaduvanshi, Wildlife Expert at the sanctuary said.

According to the World Tiger Statistics released in 2016, there were 2,226 tigers in India, 433 in Russia, 371 in Indonesia, 250 in Malaysia, 198 in Nepal, 189 in Thailand, 106 in Bangladesh, 103 in Bhutan, seven in China, five in Vietnam and two in Laos. The next tiger census will be conducted in 2022.(ANI)

