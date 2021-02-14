Mandla (MP), Feb 14 (PTI) A tiger was found dead in the core Kisli range of the Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.

A patrolling team found the carcass on Saturday night after which it was examined and disposed of as per NCTA norms, said KTR Field Director SK Singh.

It may have died in a territorial fight, and the body bore a canine wound on the right foot and there was also the presence of spleen injury, Singh told PTI.

The viscera has been sent for tests, he added.

