Rishikesh (U'khand), Feb 17 (PTI) A tiger suspected of being involved in a man-animal conflict in the buffer zone of Corbett Tiger Reserve was caught on Friday, officials said.

The big cat was trapped after being tranquillised at Panod canal on the Ranikhet-Ramnagar motor road, they said.

Also Read | Victory of Balasaheb Thackeray’s Ideology: CM Eknath Shinde on Election Commission’s … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Dhiraj Pandey said the tiger has been kept at a newly-built rescue centre near Sanwaldeh.

It will be medically examined and its samples will be sent to Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), he said.

Also Read | High Inflation, Low Growth, Unemployment Putting ‘Intolerable Burdens’ on People, Says Congress Leader P Chidambaram.

The frequency of man-animal conflicts had increased last year in Mohan, Kosi, Mandal and Sarapduli ranges.

Camera traps had recorded movement of three tigers in the conflict zone.

Earlier, a tigress walked into a cage put up in the area on January 18. It has been said to be a man-eater on the basis of scientific conclusions drawn by the CCMB.

The tigress has also been kept inside an enclosure at the rescue centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)