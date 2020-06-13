Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Tirupati Govinda Raja Swami Temple Shut After TTD Employee Tests COVID-19 Positive

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 06:07 AM IST
India News | Tirupati Govinda Raja Swami Temple Shut After TTD Employee Tests COVID-19 Positive

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): An employee of the Tirupati Govinda Raja Swami temple here has tested positive for COVID-19, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) confirmed.

As a result, devotees will not be allowed for darsanams for two days inside the temple. The temple will be sanitized for two days as per the COVID-19 protocol and will be opened for darsanams of the devotees from Sunday onwards.

Also Read | IMA Passing Out Parade Spring Term 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of Indian Military Academy's POP on Official Youtube Channel of Indian Army.

However, all services to the almighty will be held, in the absence of devotees, the TTD said in a statement.

According to TTD the employee had gone in for corona virus testing as he had some health issues after which he was detected positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Also Read | Kerala: Guruvayur Temple Closed Again From June 13 as Nearby Areas Declared COVID-19 Hotspots.

Contact tracing of the employee is being carried out and those who were in contact with him will also be tested, the TTD said.

Govindaraja Swamy temple is popular in Tirupati with devotees generally paying a visit to the temple after having darsan of Lord Balaji at Tirumala. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

