Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 inoculation drive for private healthcare personnel began in Telangana on Monday, with over 20,000 of them being administered the vaccine.

The drive was held in all 33 districts.

A total of 20,359 personnel were given the shots against the targetted 42,915, which worked out to 47.4 per cent, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said in a release.

The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated as on Monday was 1,30,607, while the total percentage of those who received the vaccine till Monday was 61 per cent.

No serious or severe case of AEFI (Adverse Events Following Immunization) was reported on Monday.

The five minor AEFI cases reported were stable, the release said.

Several eminent doctors working in the private sector were administered the vaccine, it said.

The nationwide vaccination campaign was launched on January 16 and was conducted for healthcare workers in the government sector (state and Central) till January 22.

The drive was nnot conducted on a daily basis during January 16 to 22.

Meanwhile, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launched the vaccination drive at the ESI Hospital and Medical College here.

She said the exercise was launched with an aim to protect the frontline warriors on a priority basis.

"The vaccination is being given not for testing.It is for protecting our doctors, healthcare workers and other medical staff on a priority basis.

It is like thanksgiving for their services during the pandemic," a Raj Bhavan press communique quoted her as saying.

The Governor said it was truly a proud moment for India to come up with its own vaccine and help many other countries by supplying immunization.

She again urged all the doctors, healthcare workers and other medical professionals to get vaccinated and not show any vaccine-hesitancy.

