Purba Mednipur (West Bengal) [India], August 10 (ANI): BJP MLA and the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday accused the Trinamool Congress government of ignoring freedom fighter Matangini Hazra's native Purba Medinipur district.

While paying his tributes to the freedom fighter on the 81st anniversary of the Quit India Movement of 1942, the BJP leader claimed the Mamata Banerjee government took no steps to recognise Tamralipta Jatiya Sarkar, an independent parallel government established in parts of Contai and Tamluk sub-divisions of Purba Medinipur district during the movement.

Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said "We have gathered today near Banpukur in Tamluk. This is the hallowed turf where Matangini Hazra sacrificed her life on September 29, 1942. The movement, which originated here in Tamluk, soon spread to the whole country and became a conflagration called the Quit India Movement. The fight for freedom initiated by the Tamralipta Jatiya Sarkar later spread to the rest of the country and got India independence from the British rule in 1947. However, for the people in Tamluk, independence came early on December 17, 1942 (the year the parallel government was established)."

"We are here to pay tributes to the freedom fighters associated with Tamralipta Jatiya Sarkar. I have been in the Opposition for the last two and half years and not once in all these years did the government take any step to bring development to Matangini Hazra's native soil," Adhikari said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the BJP MLA presided over a public event at Pingla on the occasion of World Tribal Day.

Meanwhile, BJP MPs on Wednesday staged a demonstration on the Parliament complex to commemorate Quit India Movement. (ANI)

