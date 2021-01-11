Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) A police complaint was filed against Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee after he courted controversy by referring to names of Goddess Sita and Lord Rama while criticising the BJP over the Hathras gang-rape incident in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) came down heavily on Banerjee for hurting religious sentiments of the Hindus.

While addressing a rally in West Bengals Howrah district on Saturday, the TMC MP had "cracked a joke" referring to Goddess Sita and Lord Rama while attacking the BJP on the Hathras gang-rape and murder case.

A video clip of Banerjee's speech had gone viral on the social media.

A BJP Yuva Morcha activist has lodged a police complaint against Banerjee at Golabari police station in Howrah district on Sunday for hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindus.

BJP national general secretary and Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya criticised Banerjee for his comments and said it shows the "agenda and mindset" of the TMC.

"The Trinamool Congress always tries to appease one community. This is an ugly reflection of the TMCs appeasement politics.

"They do not care for 70 per cent of the people of the state, they are a government only for the 30 per cent", he said.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the TMC's politics and polices have been unmasked by making "derogatory remarks against Goddess Sita and Lord Rama".

"It seems one (Kalyan) Banerjee has augmented the slogan of 'TMC Hatao Bangla Bachao' by dragging the name of Mother Sita as part of their politics," he said.

While reacting to the development, Banerjee said he had shared a joke on the stage which was already viral on the social media.

"I did not intend to hurt anyones sentiments. While attacking BJP on Hathras incident, I mentioned the joke," he said.

"I have heard there has been a police complaint. I will say whatever I have to in the court," he said.

The TMC leadership, however, has declined to comment on the incident.

Banerjee, who is Lok Sabha member from Serampore constituency, said Monday he had lodged a complaint with the Kolkata police regarding threat calls he has been receiving over the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)