New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Bapi Haldar has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla raising a question of breach of privilege against Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, alleging that there were contradictions in his oral and written replies to queries on the release of MGNREGS funds.

In a letter addressed to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Haldar quoted Rule 222 of Rules of Procedure Lok Sabha and demanded that the matter should be sent to the privilege committee for action against the minister for "misleading" Parliament.

Under the rule, a member may, with the consent of the Speaker, raise a question involving a breach of privilege either of a member or of the House or of a Committee thereof.

"Alarmingly, in response to my starred question number 343, the Ministry of Rural Development confirmed that West Bengal has not received any MGNREGS funds from the Union Government since 2021.

"His written response directly contradicts the oral statement made by the Minister in the House, thereby misleading Parliament and violating the sanctity of its proceedings deliberately," Haldar said.

He said that the Minister "falsely claimed" on the floor of the House that Tamil Nadu had received more funds than Uttar Pradesh under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

"However, data given as a written reply contradicts his claim, clearly showing that Uttar Pradesh has received more funds than Tamil Nadu for the current fiscal year," he said.

The TMC MP accused the minister of misrepresenting facts in Parliament and said it constitutes a serious breach of privilege, as it obstructs members from performing their duties based on truthful and accurate information.

He urged the Speaker to refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges.

On March 25, the Lok Sabha witnessed a heated exchange and was briefly adjourned during Question Hour after MPs from the opposition camp protested against the Union government over the alleged delay in releasing pending central funds, including those for MGNREGS.

According to the written reply to Question number 343, which was taken up on March 25, which gives details of funds released under MGNREGS, so far the Centre has released Rs 9739.87 crore for Uttar Pradesh and Rs 7391.30 crore for Tamil Nadu in 2024-25, by March 18.

