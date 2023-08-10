BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari. (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 10 (ANI): BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday alleged that Trinamool Congress Party vandals, aided and abetted by the police and administration have unleashed violence and today Susanta Ghosh, Khanakul MLA, was attacked with his fault being that he has won the Zilla Parishad Seat.

Adhikari said on X (formerly Twitter) that the TMC vandals are obstructing winning BJP candidates from forming boards at the gram panchayat and panchayat samiti levels.

Adhikari added, “Today, Susanta Ghosh, MLA of the Khanakul, Hooghly district, was brutally attacked. His fault was that he has won the Zilla Parishad seat. Just imagine if an MLA is attacked what would be the condition of the elected members of the Gram Panchayats.”

"West Bengal has witnessed three-tier violence during the Panchayat Elections. Firstly during nominations. Secondly on the day of the elections and thirdly during the day of counting. The TMC Party vandals, aided and abetted by the police and administration have unleashed another phase of violence."

The BJP MLA alleged that the winning candidates of BJP were being abducted, attacked and forced to support the TMC party.

"These members are being abducted, attacked and threatened of grave consequences if they don't extend their support towards the TMC party, where they have lost the majority. What a shame. Democracy has ceased to exist in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee's misrule," he added.

The Panchayat elections in West Bengal took place on July 8 and counting of the votes for 63,229 -Gram Panchayat seats took place on July 11. TMC won 28,985 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 7,764 seats, while Congress secured 2,022 seats. (ANI)

