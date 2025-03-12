New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday pressed for a short-duration discussion in the Rajya Sabha next week under Rule 176 on the issue of duplicate voter card numbers, stressing that the opposition parties do not want to disrupt proceedings over the demand.

With the Chair rejecting notices under Rule 267, which calls for setting aside the business of the day to discuss a matter, TMC's Derek O'Brien said several opposition parties have raised the issue and they have been reasonable in their desire for an open discussion.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh said as many as nine notices had been given under Rule 267 but none have been accepted as they do not conform with the directions of the Chair on the issue.

"Members have already given notices on similar issues under other parliamentary devices which are likely to be discussed in due course," he said.

The TMC leader said there is enough precedence to suggest when Rule 267 notices are given on important subjects like duplication of voter ID cards, three minutes are allowed to the MP who was putting up the notice to air views.

"Even if you do not allow us today, there are at least seven or eight opposition parties (seeking discussion on the subject)... in that spirit why don't you take up discussion (on the issue) under Rule 176 next week," he said. "Let's have an open discussion on the subject. We have been very reasonable."

He went on to state that the opposition parties do not want to disrupt proceedings but want a discussion.

"We are not here to disrupt the House. We request you, we request the government (that) let us next week have a discussion on this very important issue of duplicate voters," he said.

Under Rule 176, an MP can raise a matter of urgent public importance. This is followed by other MPs discussing the issue. The minister-in-charge responds at the end of the discussion.

Harivansh said it was indicated that other parliamentary rules are available for discussion at every first instance of notice under Rule 267 being received. "You did not avail of it," he told Derek O'Brien.

Most of the notices served under Rule 267 on Wednesday were to demand a discussion over the alleged lapses of the Election Commission in issuing multiple duplicate voter ID cards across states.

Those giving the notices for the discussion included TMC's Sagarika Ghose, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale and Sushmita Dev; Congress' Pramod Tiwari and Sanjay Singh of AAP.

Delegations of the TMC, BJP and BJD had approached the Election Commission separately on Tuesday raising issues of discrepancies in the voter rolls and demanding that the poll panel take steps to rectify them.

MDMK's Vaiko and P Wilson of DMK demanded a discussion over the concerns regarding the upcoming delimitation exercise in southern states.

Sandeep Kumar Pathak demanded a discussion on the loss to small investors due to the continued decline in the stock market.

Tiwari said the spirit of democracy does not lie only in holding elections but the polls have also been evidently fair.

But as he went on to elaborate on how 48 lakh voters were added, the Chair said he has made his point and nothing else will go on record.

