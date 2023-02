Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 5 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday released the party's election manifesto for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections a fortnight before the polls.

The party released its manifesto in the presence of TMC Tripura incharge, Rajib Banerjee; State TMC President, Pijush Kanti Biswas and party MP Sushmita Dev.

The document details the party's vision for the people of Tripura for 2023-28.

Earlier in January, the party released its election manifesto for Meghalaya state.

TMC is in full mood to spread its influence beyond West Bengal and is mulling to give a tough fight to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura and are contesting the polls in Mamata Banerjee's face.

"It has been decided that the election of Tripura will be done keeping Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in front," Party leader Rajib Banerjee, State in-charge Tripura, told ANI earlier, adding that as there is no alternative of Mamata Banerjee in Bengal, and the party is preparing to contest the elections in Tripura on the same lines.

On the other hand, the BJP is also gearing up for the polls, with Chief Minister Manik Saha conducting a door-to-door campaign today in the morning.

Saha held a door-to-door campaign in Goalabasti and Masterpara (Gita Mandir) in Agartala on Sunday ahead of Tripura assembly elections on February 16.

The minister visited the area and met the local people and urged them to cast their votes in the election.

While speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "We've got a wonderful response from the public. The way people supported us in 2018, I believe the people's support has increased by many levels."

"I truly believe that this time we can win a record number of seats in the Tripura elections. The main reason for this is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His work has reached even the last person in this country," added Saha.

Stressing various schemes and the work of the central government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, "Be it Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Nal se Jal Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana or electricity, our Prime Minister has addressed every issue. In our state, we have also worked with the same passion and dedication."

"The double-engine government has worked and a lot of many schemes have been implemented. We have reached a 100 per cent saturation point with schemes in the state. That is why people of the state support us," he said. (ANI)

