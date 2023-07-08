Nadia (WB), Jul 8 (PTI) A Trinamool Congress worker was killed and at least 11 others were injured on Saturday in a clash between members of two parties during the Panchayat elections in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said.

The clash broke out between the ruling TMC and the Congress at Kalyandaha under the Chapra block of the district, a senior officer said.

Also Read | US Plane Crash Video: Six People Dead As Aircraft Crashes Into Field and Bursts Into Flames in California.

Amjad Hossain was declared brought dead when he was taken to the Chapra primary healthcare centre, he said.

Trinamool Congress MLA Rukbanur Rahman blamed the Congress for the attack on his party workers.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Voting Concludes With 66.28% Voter Turnout Till 5 PM; Death Toll in Poll-Related Violence Rises to 15.

"Congress goons attacked my party colleagues with sharp weapons, while they were going to cast their vote. The Congress wants to occupy the area by terror," Rahman said.

Meanwhile, central forces had to open fire in the air at Hatishala in Tehatta in the district to bring the situation under control, following another clash between members of the TMC and the BJP, another state police officer said.

"The incident happened when voting was underway at the polling station at Raipara Primary School at Hathisala. Members of the TMC and the BJP clashed with each other and bombs were hurled outside the booth. The central forces then fired in the air to bring the situation under control," he said.

The situation is now "under control" amid the huge deployment of police forces, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)