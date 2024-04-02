Kolkata, Apr 2 (PTI) TMC candidate from Balurghat, Biplab Mitra, who is also a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, owns a lorry among other movable assets, according to the affidavit he filed with his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections.

A lawyer by profession, Mitra declared Rs 65,000 cash in hand as on March 30.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Booked Under PMLA: ED Files Money Laundering Case Against TMC Leader and Darshan Hiranandani in Cash-for-Queries Scam.

He is the owner of a lorry purchased in 1981 for a price of Rs 2,61,064, the affidavit showed.

Mitra, who holds the Consumer Affairs portfolio, also owns two multi-purpose utility vehicles.

Also Read | Election Commission Introduces 'Myth vs Reality Register' To Combat Misinformation and Uphold Integrity of Electoral Process in Lok Sabha Election 2024 (Watch Video).

He declared that he has movable assets worth Rs 51.60 lakh, including bank deposits, gold ornaments and the three vehicles.

Mitra also stated that he has immovable assets worth Rs 95 lakh, which include a flat in Kolkata and a house in Buniadpur in South Dinajpur district.

He has no pending criminal case, and has not been convicted for any criminal offence, as per the affidavit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)