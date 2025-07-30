Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 30 (ANI): Tirunelveli Police have arrested the accused of the murder of a Scheduled Caste youth in the district under the Goondas Act, said the police.

Surjith, 23, was arrested for the murder of Kavin Selvaganesh, 27, an IT employee from Arumugamangalam near Eral in Thoothukudi district.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP for 'Atrocities on Minorities', Holds Protest Against Arrest of 2 Catholic Nuns From Kerala in Chhattisgarh.

Surjith's parents, Saravanan and Krishnaveni, both Sub-Inspectors attached to the Armed Police, have been placed under suspension after their names figured in the murder.

According to police sources, victim C. Kavin Selvaganesh (27) from Arumugamangalam in Thoothukudi district, had reportedly expressed romantic interest in the sister of the accused, Surjith.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Services Affected After Rail Fracture Between Badlapur and Vangani on Central Railway Route, Restoration Work Underway.

Kavin, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community, worked for a Chennai-based IT company, while the woman, a Siddha practitioner employed at a private clinic in Palayamkottai, belongs to a Most Backward Class (MBC) community.

Kavin had visited Arumugamangalam to take his grandfather to the clinic where the woman worked.

Upon learning that Kavin was at the clinic, Surjith arrived and asked him to accompany him for conciliation talks.

Shortly afterwards, the assailant brutally hacked Kavin to death with a concealed machete before fleeing the scene. Upon receiving the information, Palayamkottai police rushed to the spot, recovered Kavin's body, and sent it to Palayamkottai Government Hospital for postmortem. Inspector Kasi Pandian and his team secured CCTV footage from the area and launched an investigation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)