Chennai, Sep 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu reported 5,516 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 5,41,993 while 60 more deaths pushed the death toll to 8,811.

Of the fresh infections, Chennai reported 996 followed by Coimbatore (568), Salem (291), Chengalpet (283), Tiruvallur (207) and Kancheepuram (156) while the rest was spread across the state, a Health department bulletin said.

The state capital accounts for 1,55,639 of the 5.41 lakh total positive cases.

Among the 60 who succumbed to the virus, 51 had comorbidities.

A 40-year old woman from Coimbatore admitted on September 17 died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 37-year old woman from neighbouring Tiruvallur district, suffering from Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus died due to respiratory failure, the bulletin said.

The 8,811 deaths include 3,058 from Chennai.

Recoveries from COVID-19 today stood at 5,206 and cumulatively 4,86,479 people have walked out of various healthcare facilities so far.

Active cases in the State stood at 46,703.

Two of those who tested positive today include returnees from Kerala and Rajasthan respectively, the bulletin said.

As many as 86,073 samples were tested and in total 64,74,656 specimens have been examined. Tamil Nadu does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests and all tests are RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction-based).

There are 174 COVID labs, 66 in government and 108 in private facilities.

The bulletin said a private lab in Tindivanam was removed temporarily from the list of approved labs for COVID- 19 testing due to 'administrative reasons', the bulletin said.PTI VIJ SS

