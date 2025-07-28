Chennai, Jul 28 (PTI) A section of advocates at the Madras High Court and also a group of advocates at the Madurai bench staged a protest on Monday in support of their colleague S Vanchinathan against whom contempt of court action was initiated.

Eight retired judges of the Madras High Court have appealed to the division bench of the Madurai High Court to refrain from taking contempt of court action for the time being against the Madurai advocate Vanchinathan, allegedly for scandalising a judge.

Vanchinathan had purportedly written to the Chief Justice of India alleging caste and communal bias on the part of a judge. He had made the allegations in his social media posts.

The court sought a clarification from him whether he stood by those remarks or wished to retract. The bench directed that the case be placed before the Chief Justice of the High Court.

In their joint statement, the retired judges appealed to the court to give up any action against Vanchinathan for now and wait till a decision is taken by the CJI.

