Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 3 (ANI): As the coasts of northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh are bracing up to face Cyclone Michaung, which is expected to make landfall on the evening of December 4, Avadi Disaster Management Rescue squad personnel are geared up with all precautionary measures in Tiruvallur.

Tiruvallur is expected to get very heavy rainfall tomorrow.

Avadi Disaster Management Rescue squad personnel are ready with necessary equipment such as a float, piper boat, boat motor, life jacket, and tree-cutting machine.

A depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the coast tomorrow. A heavy rain warning has been issued for various districts. More than a 100-member state disaster response team arrived in Kanchipuram district today.

The cyclone is brewing in the Bay of Bengal and is likely to cross the coasts of northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh around December 4 evening.

The India Meteorological Department informed on Sunday that the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm Michaung over the same region.

"Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a Cyclonic Storm Michaung 0530 hrs IST 3rd Dec over the same region about 300 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 310 km southeast of Chennai, 440 km southeast of Nellore and 550 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam," Indian Metrological Department posted on X. (ANI)

