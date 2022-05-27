Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Friday warned the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party of exposing its two ministers by the first week of June along with documental proofs.

This comes after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin brought up several ongoing issues while sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai on Thursday. Stalin appealed to the Central Government to return the central Goods and Service Tax (GST) dues of Rs 14,006 crore to the state.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Centre Likely To Hike Dearness Allowance to 38% for Government Employees.

"Every CM has got a right to raise demands. But what are the demands you are making matter? Whatever CM raised yesterday is meaningless demand. GST Council is a classical example of federalism. The GST Council should give the pending GST dues. The state finance minister is a member of the council. PM and Union FM cannot impose their will on the GST council," Annamalai told media persons.

Citing an example of the NEET issue, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief urged the DMK-led state government to take this entrance examination matter to the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Keen on Signing Christopher Nkuku From RB Leipzig.

"If there is one party in Tamil Nadu that should not talk about Kacha Theevu, it is DMK. I request DMK to take the NEET issue to Supreme Court. But they will not do because they know that the case will be dismissed in the admission stage itself," he argued.

He further warned, "We will be exposing the scams by two DMK ministers next week along with documental proofs which might put away for the resignation of those ministers. We will keep on releasing department wise DMK scams of ministers as booklets."

Annamalai also said that the Tamil Nadu BJP will hold a protest on May 31 against the DMK government to reduce fuel prices.

Criticizing Stalin's demand to make Tamil an official language like Hindi, he said that it will create an unnecessary burden on common people.

"We are for making Tamil an official language in courts here. But when you ask Tamil to be upgraded as an official language national on par with Hindi, it will create an unnecessary burden on a person," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Stalin urged PM Modi to declare Tamil as the official language, like Hindi, at Union government offices and the Madras High Court.

The Chief Minister also requested PM Modi to exempt Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) exam and asked PM to get back to Katchatheevu Island from (Sri Lanka) so the Indian fishermen can fish freely in the sea.

The Prime Minister, on Thursday, launched several new schemes and development projects. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)