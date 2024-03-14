Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 14 (ANI): The 12-day annual Chithirai Festival at Sri Meenakshi Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu's Madurai will commence on April 12 with the hoisting of the holy flag, the temple administration announced on Wednesday.

Chithirai Festival, also known as Chithirai Thiruvizha, Meenakshi Kalyanam or Meenakshi Thirukalyanam celebrates the celestial union of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar.

The celebrations starting on April 12 will conclude on April 23. The flag hoisting ceremony for the Chithirai Festival will take place on April 12, between 9.55 am to 10.19 am at Mithuna Laganam.

The main events of the festival include the Pattabhishekam on April 19, Meenakshi Amman Dik Vijayam on April 20, and the Meenakshi-Sundareswarar celestial wedding (Thirukalyanam) on April 21.

The Chariot festival is scheduled for April 22, followed by the main event of the festival, the entry of Lord Kalaalagar into Vaigai, on April 23. This festival holds great cultural and religious significance for the people of Madurai and the southern district.

Around one-million people including tourists come to witness the event that takes place in Madurai, south Tamil Nadu's biggest temple.

The last days of the festivals are celebrated in Kallazhagar temple, in the Alagar Hills in Madurai. Lord Kallazhagar is considered to be Goddess Meenakshi's brother, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. (ANI)

