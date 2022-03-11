Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple administration on Friday announced that the world-famous Chithrai Festival will begin on April 5 with temple flag hoisting.

Chithirai Festival, also known as Chithirai Thiruvizha, Meenakshi Kalyanam or Meenakshi Thirukalyanam is the Celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar.

Also Read | Maharashtra Budget 2022: Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt Presents Rs 24,353 Crore Deficit Budget; Reduces VAT on Natural Gas to 3% From 13.5%.

This year's Chithirai festival assumes significance as it was not held with the participation of devotees for the past two years due to the lockdown restrictions imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Celestial Wedding or Thirukalyanam is scheduled to take place on April 14, informed the temple authority. The car festival will be held on April 15 and the Kallazhagar festival would be on April 16.

Also Read | Maharashtra Budget 2022-23: Ajit Pawar Presents Rs 10,000 Crore Budget; Here Are Some Key Highlights.

The festival lasts for one month. The first 15 days mark the celebrations of the coronation of Meenakshi as the divine ruler of Madurai and her marriage to Sundareshwar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)