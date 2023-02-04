Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday condoled the death of 4 women in a stampede in Tirupathur in the state during the distribution of tokens for free dhoti and sarees and announced relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the victims' families.

Also Read | Delhi Police, Businessmen Collect Rs 1.5 Lakh To Help Family of Sadar Bazar Blast Victim Gulab Singh.

A large number of devotees had gathered near the Vaniyambadi vegetable market in Tirupathur district to obtain the tokens for the free dhotis and sarees. Four elderly women died in a stampede that broke out during the token distribution while 3 women were admitted to the Vaniyambadi government hospital due to complaints of suffocation.

Also Read | Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha Breaks Down Before Media, Says Encroachments at Her Athletics School Posing Security Threat.

The deceased have been identified as Valliammal (60), Rajathi (62), Nagammal (60) and Mallika (70).

Ayyappan, who distributed tokens near the Vaniyambadi vegetable market in Tirupathur district ahead of the annual Thaipoosam festival at a local temple, has been arrested by the police.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic incident. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I have ordered to provide Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the four elderly women who died in the stampede from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund," Stalin said.

Also, he directed the officials to provide a relief of Rs 50,000 each to three women who were injured and undergoing treatment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)