Tirupati (AP), Nov 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala.

An ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, Palaniswami and his wife offered prayers to the presiding deity this morning after an overnight stay, temple officials told P T I.

He left for Chennai immediately after offering prayers, they added.PTI COR SS

