Villupuram (TN), Mar 20 (PTI) AIADMK top leader and Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday slammed the DMK over 'dynasty politics' and took pride in saying that even an ordinary party worker would get the top position in his party.

The DMK has not reformed itself though it was out of power for a decade, Palaniswami said, canvassing votes for Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam who has been fielded from Villupuram constituency for the April 6 Assembly polls.

Dynasty politics was all about a particular family holding the top position in the party again and again and while even an ordinary worker could get the top position in the AIADMK, it was not the case with DMK, he claimed.

"It was previously Karunanidhi, and then (his son) Stalin and now Udhayanidhi Stalin (DMK youth wing secretary and candidate from Triplicane-Chepauk segment in Chennai) has emerged. This election is all about putting a fullstop to dynasty politics," he said.

Replying to Stalin who alleged a scam in award of tenders by highways department at a poll meeting today in southern Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said the allegation was a bundle of lies. During the DMK regime, it was only Stalin, who awarded tenders to his relatives, the CM alleged.

In his campaign at multiple locations in this district and nearby Kallakurichi, Palaniswami targeted the DMK and its chief Stalin over several issues.

Lashing out at Stalin for a wanton, false campaign that AIADMK was subservient towards the BJP, he said it was a false and defamatory propaganda.

Cohesion between the state and central governments alone could ensure addressing issues faced by the people and it would also help fulfill their aspirations and that is why the AIADMK is friendly towards the BJP, he said.

Recalling DMK's alliance with the BJP in 1999, he said during those days the DMK lauded the saffron party as good since they enjoyed power at the Centre.

"If we align with the BJP, they say that it is wrong and if they join hands with them it is right. How is this correct? " he asked and described Stalin as a 'chameleon.'

The DMK is a party without any policy or ideology and it only hankered after power for 'family', he claimed.

The DMK is an 'unruly' party which threatened officials even when it was not in power, he alleged, adding the AIADMK regime is governed by the rule of law.

Hitting back at Stalin for claiming that he became the Chief Minister in 2017 by 'crawling' in front of V K Sasikala, the confidante of late CM J Jayalalithaa, Palaniswami said the DMK chief does not know decorum. "Am I a snake or lizard to crawl," he asked.

"I walked and assumed office," Palaniswami said.

Over the past about four years, DMK fancied that the AIADMK would split and the government would be dislodged, Palaniswami said and described Stalin as a man with "bad thoughts."

Only a man with good thoughts could aspire to grow in life, the CM said and asked Stalin to retain the position of the Leader of Opposition at the very least.

In his campaign in Chennai, Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating conduct of bull taming sport 'Jallikattu' in Tamil Nadu.

