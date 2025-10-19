Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday visited the State Emergency Operations Centre at Ezhilagam, Chennai, to review the preparedness and precautionary measures being taken across the state in view of the northeast monsoon and depression formation.

The Chief Minister conducted a video conference with the District Collectors of Thiruvarur, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Coimbatore, and Nilgiris to assess the situation and review the steps taken to handle potential heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Also Read | Ranchi Shocker: Customer Guns Down Restaurant Owner After Being Served Non-Veg Biryani Instead of Veg, Police Launch Manhunt.

Chief Secretary N Muruganandam (IAS), Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Additional Chief Secretary Dr M Sais Kumar (IAS), Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Department P Amudha (IAS), Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran (IAS), Commissioner of Disaster Management CG Thomas Vaithiyan (IAS), and other senior government officials were present during the review meeting.

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister told reporters that the regions which had experienced heavy rainfall so far had not faced any major issues or damage. He further stated that, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is expected on October 21 and 22.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP 2 Restrictions Imposed in National Capital As Air Quality Worsens Ahead of Diwali.

"All precautionary measures have been taken, and arrangements have been made for people to stay in relief camps if necessary," Stalin said.

Responding to questions about reports that moderate rains had affected paddy crops in the Delta districts, the Chief Minister dismissed the opposition's allegations as exaggerated.

"The claims made by opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami are false. In reality, most of the harvested paddy crops have already been safely stored in godowns, and related works are going on," he clarified.

Addressing concerns about possible heavy rains in Chennai, MK Stalin said that the government has been taking continuous precautionary measures for the past three to four months. "Whatever the intensity of the rain may be, this government is fully prepared to face it," he assured, emphasising the state's readiness to handle any eventualities during the monsoon season.

The Chief Minister also reiterated his government's commitment to ensuring public safety, minimising damages, and providing timely assistance to those affected by heavy rains in any part of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)