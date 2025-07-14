Chennai, Jul 14 (PTI) The Ungaludan Stalin (Stalin with you) initiative, taking a range of government services to people's doorsteps, will be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district on July 15.

About 3,563 camps including 1,428 in urbans areas and 2,135 in rural areas, would be held in the first phase from July 15 to August 15, P Amudha, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, said on Monday.

The camps would be held on four days - Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and the services of a total of 2,370 volunteers have been enlisted to create awareness on the camps and also distribute application forms to the people for the first phase, she said.

"It has been planned to launch a separate website for Ungaludan Stalin tomorrow to provide details on the camps," Amudha told reporters here.

She is among the four senior bureaucrats who have been named earlier in the day as the government's official spokespersons to brief the media about government schemes and programmes.

The Chief Minister has directed the officials to dispose petitions within 45 days upon receiving them from the public, she said.

During the last four years, nearly 1.05 crore petitions were received from the public and till June end, 1.01 petitions were disposed, she said.

"The Chief Minister feels that the government machinery should go to the people instead of the public running from pillar to post to avail various government services, hence this programme. Also, we can track the petitions at every stage," Amudha said.

People could appeal to a higher authority if they were not satisfied with the response from the officials concerned, she added.

About one lakh members from Non-Governmental Organisations have been involved in distributing pamphlets and applications to the people at their doorsteps. About 10,000 camps would be conducted both in rural and urban Tamil Nadu till November end.

