Chennai, Jan 2 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs three lakh each to families of the persons killed in an explosion at a fireworks unit in Virudhunagar district on January 1.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said five people have died in the mishap and expressed grief over their death.

In a statement, he extended his sympathies with the families of the victims.

He said he has directed providing a sum of Rs three lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs one lakh for the injured, from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

