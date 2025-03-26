Chennai, Mar 26 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government has established 72 new police stations and 23 fire and rescue service stations across the state after the DMK came to power in 2021, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

Steps were on to set up new police stations and fire and rescue service stations wherever required, he said, and added a feasibility report on establishing a police station at Avudaiyarkoil in Pudukottai district was being prepared.

Responding to pleas from several legislators for new police stations in their constituencies, the Chief Minister told the Assembly House that the government would consider their requests depending upon the financial feasibility.

"Several crucial announcements will be made when the demand for the Home department is taken up. I am sure those announcements would satisfy you all," Stalin said.

