Pudukkottai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 23 (ANI): As part of the annual festival of Sri Pidari Amman Temple in Thiruvarankulam near Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu, a spectacular Jallikattu event was organised, drawing massive crowds and enthusiastic participants. The event saw the participation of 750 bulls and 300 tamers from various districts across Tamil Nadu.

The event, held with great fervor, showcased the bravery and skill of the participants as they attempted to hold on to the humps of the charging bulls. The spectators cheered loudly as the bulls, adorned with colourful decorations, displayed their strength and agility.

Jallikattu, a symbol of Tamil heritage, continues to be a major attraction during the Pongal season and temple festivals.

The bull-taming event is one of the ancient sports played as a part of the harvest festival, Pongal, in several parts of Tamil Nadu. It is a traditional event in which a bull is released into a crowd of people, and multiple human participants attempt to grab the large hump on the bull's back trying to tame it.

In Jallikattu, a bull is released into a crowd of people, and participants in the event try to grab the large hump on the bull's back, attempting to bring the bull to a stop.

In January this year, the world-renowned three-day Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu's Madurai kicked off with Avaniyapuram village holding its first-day event which features 1,100 bulls and 900 bull-tamers.

The best bull was awarded a tractor worth Rs 11 lakhs, while the best bull-tamer received a car worth Rs 8 lakhs, alongside other prizes. The other two Jallikattu events in Madurai were held at Palamedu and Alanganallur.

Strict rules and security measures are in place for the conduct of the events. According to the directions issued by the Madurai district administration, each bull could participate only in one of the three jallikattu competitions in the district. Each bull was to be accompanied only by its owner and a trainer familiar with the bull. Bull tamers and owners of the bulls were asked to register through the official district administration website.

The Jallikattu events of Madurai, particularly those in Alanganallur, are internationally recognized as a vibrant celebration of Tamil heritage and rural valour. This year's competitions attracted significant participation and global attention. (ANI)

