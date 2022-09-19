Chennai, Sep 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu continued to witness 498 new infections on Monday, taking the tally to 35,77,312 so far.

Also Read | Monkeypox Spread in India: 14th Case of MPV Reported in the Country, 9th in Delhi, Say Official Sources.

There were no deaths and the toll of fatalities remained at 38,040.

Also Read | Cheetahs in India: Previous Attempts To Breed Big Cats, Brought From Abroad, In India Including In Junagadh Zoo Were Unsuccessful, Say Officials.

A passenger who returned from the UK was among the fresh infections, a bulletin from the Health Department said.

The net recoveries, including 429 COVID-19 positive patients, rose to 35,34,277, leaving 4,995 active cases.

Chennai accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 106 followed by Coimbatore 48 and Chengalpattu 46.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)