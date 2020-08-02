Chennai, Aug 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu recorded 5,875 new COVID-19 cases aggregating to 2.57 lakh till date, while 98 more people succumbed to the virus, health department said on Sunday.

The number of those discharged on Sunday stood at 5,517 with cumulative recoveries leading to 1.96 lakh so far. Active cases in Tamil Nadu were 56,998, the bulletin said.

Chennai registered 1,065 fresh cases taking the tally to 1.01 lakh cases.

With continued focus on sample testing, the bulletin said 60,344 specimens were tested today while overall number of samples was 27.79 lakh.

